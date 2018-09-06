Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Sept. 5

James C. Adams, 42, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way and Alta Vista for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, destroying or concealing evidence, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $7,855

Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 278 Bush St. in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in vehicle. Bail: $85,195

Loren Nichols, 44, of Wendover was arrested at Wells and Butte avenues for violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $3,000

Jace R. Parker, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Ashley D. Stone, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Eureka Highway for two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,280

