Sept. 5
James C. Adams, 42, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way and Alta Vista for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, destroying or concealing evidence, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $7,855
------
Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 278 Bush St. in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in vehicle. Bail: $85,195
------
Loren Nichols, 44, of Wendover was arrested at Wells and Butte avenues for violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $3,000
------
Jace R. Parker, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Ashley D. Stone, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on the Eureka Highway for two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,280
