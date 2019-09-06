Sept. 5
Lacrishna P. Bodley, 37, of Elko was arrested at 997 Court St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Lee E. Elliott, 58, of Carlin was arrested at 1412 Chestnut St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Jory N. Harrison, 28, of Carlin was arrested on 10th Street in Carlin for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
------
Jazmin N. Jaques-Quinonez, 19, of Elko was arrested on Last Chance Road for driving under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions, and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,610
------
David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Michael J. Reinschmidt, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
------
Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Country Inn for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
------
Coby V. Shaffer, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
------
Breydon C. Sherman, 19, was arrested at Walmart for obtaining a dangerous drug by fraud or forgery. Bail: $5,000
------
Charles R. Smith, 35, of Elko was arrested at 997 Court St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Fidencio Trujillo-Soriano, 55, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Monique R. Valdez, 23, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
