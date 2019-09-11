{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 10

Sergio E. Donato II, 22, of Elko was arrested at 618 Ouderkirk on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

Leticia M. Gonzales, 25, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940

James M. Griffen, 32, was arrested at 1014 Fir St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Ashley D. Isakson-Fagoaga, 28, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

