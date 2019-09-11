Sept. 10
Sergio E. Donato II, 22, of Elko was arrested at 618 Ouderkirk on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
------
Leticia M. Gonzales, 25, of Spring Creek, was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940
------
You have free articles remaining.
James M. Griffen, 32, was arrested at 1014 Fir St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Ashley D. Isakson-Fagoaga, 28, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.