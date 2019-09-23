{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 20

Tyler J. Christy, 30, of Sparks was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3340 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Michael A. Jackson, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Sagebrush St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

Lucas L. Miller, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for abuse of an older or vulnerable person. Bail: $10,000

Rick M. Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $1,140

Steven G. Smith, 31, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,485

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

