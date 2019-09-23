Sept. 20
Tyler J. Christy, 30, of Sparks was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3340 W. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Michael A. Jackson, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Sagebrush St. on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000
------
Lucas L. Miller, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for abuse of an older or vulnerable person. Bail: $10,000
------
Rick M. Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1515 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $1,140
------
Steven G. Smith, 31, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,485
