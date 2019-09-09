Sept. 6
Ruben Carlos-Medrano, 32, of Carlin was arrested at 2225 Industrial Way for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $910
------
William R. Atkinson, 40, of Meridian, Idaho was arrested at 129 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Eddie F. Goins, 51, of Westlake, Louisiana was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
You have free articles remaining.
Carl D. Heeren, 43, of Ely was arrested on Castle Rock Road on a bench warrant and for driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $1,195
------
Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Tara M. Stanbrough, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
------
Harold J. Whisenton II, 37, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21 mph or more over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $725
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.