Police

Sept. 6

Ruben Carlos-Medrano, 32, of Carlin was arrested at 2225 Industrial Way for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $910

William R. Atkinson, 40, of Meridian, Idaho was arrested at 129 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Eddie F. Goins, 51, of Westlake, Louisiana was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Carl D. Heeren, 43, of Ely was arrested on Castle Rock Road on a bench warrant and for driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $1,195

Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Tara M. Stanbrough, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Harold J. Whisenton II, 37, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21 mph or more over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $725

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

