Police

Sept. 11

Adan Flores, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at 2727 Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

John G. Hebel, 21, of Elko was arrested at 458 Parkridge Parkway for driving under the influence, imprudent driving, failure to drive on right half of road, driving without a driver’s license, failure to stop at accident with property damage, and depositing a dead animal, dirt or rubbish on or near a public highway. Bail: $3,700

Joseph D. Pauley, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Watering Hole for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Larry D. Remington, 48, of Battle Mountain was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $856

Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested on Victory Boulevard in Osino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $5,755

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

