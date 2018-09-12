Sept. 11
Adan Flores, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at 2727 Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
———
John G. Hebel, 21, of Elko was arrested at 458 Parkridge Parkway for driving under the influence, imprudent driving, failure to drive on right half of road, driving without a driver’s license, failure to stop at accident with property damage, and depositing a dead animal, dirt or rubbish on or near a public highway. Bail: $3,700
———
Joseph D. Pauley, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Watering Hole for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
———
Larry D. Remington, 48, of Battle Mountain was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $856
———
Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested on Victory Boulevard in Osino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $5,755
