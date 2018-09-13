Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Sept. 12

Vanessa L. Alexander, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 385 Dove Creek for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

John G. Hebel, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $29,420

Dustin J. Johnnie, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence, four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Malissa D. Melton, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail

Sirena J. Merritt, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance by a Department of Corrections prisoner. Bail: $5,000

Andrew M. Pappas, 30, of Elko was arrested at 172 River St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $840

Craig M. Poirier, 25, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Alicia Timms, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Tags

