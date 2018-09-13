Sept. 12
Vanessa L. Alexander, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 385 Dove Creek for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
John G. Hebel, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $29,420
------
Dustin J. Johnnie, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1002 W. Sage St. for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence, four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Malissa D. Melton, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail
------
Sirena J. Merritt, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance by a Department of Corrections prisoner. Bail: $5,000
------
Andrew M. Pappas, 30, of Elko was arrested at 172 River St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $840
------
Craig M. Poirier, 25, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Alicia Timms, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
