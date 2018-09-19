Sept. 18
Justin M. Collie, 23, of Elko was arrested on a warrant at the Elko County Jail for contempt of court. Bail: $855
_____
Sharnae C. Dudley, 29, of Elko was arrested at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Exit 282 on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bail: $1,690
_____
Jerry D. Latour, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2540 Idaho St. for possession of a controlled substance and a parole and probation hold. Bail: $5,000
_____
Thomas E. Morgan II, 43, of Hawthorne was arrested on a warrant in Mineral County for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail listed.
_____
Jayne M. Reed, 54, of Elko was arrested at 249 Country Club Place for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
_____
Victor L. Ruiz, 35, of Elko was arrested at 805 Hillside Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
_____
Jacob C. Rutherford, 29, of West Wendover was arrested on Wall Street for being a fugitive from another state. No bail listed.
_____
Juan C. Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.
_____
Timothy J. Wagner, 23, of Boise was arrested at 156 U.S. 93 for being a fugitive from another state. No bail listed.
_____
Bill R. White, 58, of Carlin was arrested on the 900 block of Cedar Street for carrying a concealed knife or weapon without a permit; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; violation of a domestic violence protective order; and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $37,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
