Sept. 3
Ricardo Chavez, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,610
------
Marco A. Soto, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Lamoille Highway roundabout on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
