Police

Sept. 3

Ricardo Chavez, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Licht Parkway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,610

Marco A. Soto, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Lamoille Highway roundabout on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

 The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

