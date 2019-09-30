Sept. 27
Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for forgery. Bail: $5,000
Caleb J. Chavez, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $20,837
Ashley D. Conetah, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at No. 6 Cedar Circle on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,082.50
Eric Cureno, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Jeremiah J. Ott, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Ryndon RV Park on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
Dennis A. Sanchez, 37, of Carson City was arrested at the Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Sara N. Powers, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko High School on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
