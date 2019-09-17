{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 16

Stephanie B. Bennett, 28, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,500

  

Sergio M. Esparza, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 547 Feldspar for felony child abuse or neglect, two counts of domestic battery, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding safety, and two counts of intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $117,027

  

Ashley N. Funk, 33, of Sparks was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

  

James M. Griffen, 32, was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

  

Charles Hansen, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,765

  

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Michael S. Hoover Sr., 54, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for destroying the property of another.

  

Shawn J. McConaghy, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of petit larceny.

  

Douglas C. Peifer, 56, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.

  

Echo F. Powers, 43, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

  

Jo L. Wallace, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

  

Larry D. West Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $500

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments