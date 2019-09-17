Sept. 16
Stephanie B. Bennett, 28, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,500
Sergio M. Esparza, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 547 Feldspar for felony child abuse or neglect, two counts of domestic battery, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding safety, and two counts of intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $117,027
Ashley N. Funk, 33, of Sparks was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
James M. Griffen, 32, was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Charles Hansen, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,765
Michael S. Hoover Sr., 54, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for destroying the property of another.
Shawn J. McConaghy, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of petit larceny.
Douglas C. Peifer, 56, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace.
Echo F. Powers, 43, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Jo L. Wallace, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at 651 Bullion Road for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Larry D. West Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $500
