Sept. 15
Steven N. Ackerley, 38, of Halleck was arrested at Walmart for attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $150,000
------
Andranik Bayunts, 37, of Gold River, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, log book violation, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,975
------
Adam Correa, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at 1535 Red Garter St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Antonio Gonzalez-Reynoso, 59, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,610
------
Brandon T. Groth, 31, of Fallon was arrested at the Commercial Casino for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a felony criminal justice detainer. Bail: $51,450
------
Bo D. Hegge, 33, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and possessing or receiving forged instrument or bills. Bail: $10,000
------
Tamara J. Reese, 56, of Elko was arrested at Chester Plumbing for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, resisting a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, battery by a prisoner, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Charles R. Smith, 35, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Dennis S. Sweat, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Chelsea C. Tyner, 30, of Elko was arrested at 751 Third St. for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
------
Marco A. Ulloa, 51, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title, no proof of insurance, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $2,235
------
Dustin L. Winkler, 44, of Kimberly, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $380
