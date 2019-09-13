Sept. 12
Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to possess or surrender driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,845
Sofia O. Diaz, 56, of Niwot, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open alcohol container in vehicle, operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device, and duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $3,275
Facundo Meza Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $750
Heather L. Rose, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Last Chance Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Bullion Road and Errecart Boulevard on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
Jose G. Zataray-Soria, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
