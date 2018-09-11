Sept. 10
Korin K. Bartels, 55, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail not listed
———
Arturo V. Flores, 18, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed
———
Harold D. Gudmundsen, 29, of Elko was arrested at West Cedar and E streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
———
Ryan J. Halle, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,280
———
Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,535
———
Mauricio M. Sanchez, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
