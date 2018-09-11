Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sept. 10

Korin K. Bartels, 55, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail not listed

Arturo V. Flores, 18, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed

Harold D. Gudmundsen, 29, of Elko was arrested at West Cedar and E streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Ryan J. Halle, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,280

Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,535

Mauricio M. Sanchez, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

