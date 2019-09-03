{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 2

Wesley S. Lydon, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at 7 Flowing Wells Drive for three counts of sexual assault. Bail: $150,000

------

Michael T. Morlan, 30, of Reno was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for petit larceny and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

------

Shecky J. Overholser, 44, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755

------

Aaron D. Rasmussen, 49, of Herriman, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for three counts of felony child abuse or neglect, domestic battery and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $303,860

------

Corbin J. Thompson, 27, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

