Sept. 2
Wesley S. Lydon, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at 7 Flowing Wells Drive for three counts of sexual assault. Bail: $150,000
------
Michael T. Morlan, 30, of Reno was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for petit larceny and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780
------
Shecky J. Overholser, 44, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755
------
Aaron D. Rasmussen, 49, of Herriman, Utah was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for three counts of felony child abuse or neglect, domestic battery and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $303,860
------
Corbin J. Thompson, 27, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
