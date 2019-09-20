{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 19

Jarrett T. Beckner, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2763 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Anthony P. Boemio Jr., 42, of Las Vegas was arrested in Ely on a parole and probation hold.

Carlos Nunez, 39, of Elko was arrested at 420 Elm St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Robert T. Reynolds, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to drive properly on a divided road, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,800

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

