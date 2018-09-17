Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Sept. 15

Alex L. Blumgarner, 33, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested on a federal warrant in the Salt Lake City Jail for a bench warrant. Bail: $55,000

_____

Derik R. Calton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 234 ½ Sixth St. on a federal warrant. Bail: $25,000

_____

Emerson E. Ulyssius, 35, of Cordalle, Oklahoma, was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a federal warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,185

_____

Alejandro Juarez, 23, of West Wendover was arrested on a warrant at 579 Feldspar St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

_____

Dion M. Larue, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway on a federal warrant for three bench warrants. Bail: $2,692

_____

Mariah J. Morgan, 18, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

_____

Kiersten L. Pyke, 26, of Ogden was arrested in transport on a federal warrant for larceny of less than $3,500. Bail: $10,000

_____

Refujio M. Rivera, 34, of West Wendover was arrested at 1483 Butte St. on a warrant for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

_____

Jennifer Stanger, 32, of Elko was arrested at 485 South Fifth St. on a parole and probation hold for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

