ELKO – Police were called to a downtown bar early Saturday morning after a patron saw a man point a gun at another man’s head during an altercation.
Luke L. Zataray, 25, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for carrying a concealed gun without a permit. He could face additional charges if the alleged victim comes forward, according to Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
At about 3 a.m. there was an altercation among bar patrons. A man pulled out a Glock .40-caliber handgun and pointed it up under a man’s chin. Then he left the bar.
A witness called police, who found Zataray in the parking corridor carrying a loaded Glock .40-caliber pistol in his waistband.
“We’d like to get the victim identified,” Palhegyi said.
The witness who called police did not know the victim. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Zataray could face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Palhegyi.
He was also arrested for resisting a public officer. His total bail was listed at $6,140.
“We can’t have people pulling guns on people in bars,” Palhegyi said. “That has the makings of a real tragedy.”
