 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Loud 'bangs' in Elko were FBI making arrest

  • 0
Police Log

ELKO – Loud “bangs” heard on the south side of Elko early Monday morning were not gunshots.

According to the Elko Police Department, an FBI tactical team executed an arrest warrant at about 6:30 a.m. at a residence.

“The loud bangs reported to law enforcement by residents in the neighborhood were from the use of ‘Flash Bang’ non-lethal distraction devices,” stated EPD. “No shots were fired in the incident.”

“The EPD provided logistical support only to our federal partners during this operation.”

A suspect was taken into custody without incident on federal weapons charges.

Information on the arrest was not immediately available from the FBI.

0 comments
2
2
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists say our universe is like a well-balanced machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News