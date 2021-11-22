Police: Loud 'bangs' in Elko were FBI making arrest

ELKO – Loud “bangs” heard on the south side of Elko early Monday morning were not gunshots.

According to the Elko Police Department, an FBI tactical team executed an arrest warrant at about 6:30 a.m. at a residence.

“The loud bangs reported to law enforcement by residents in the neighborhood were from the use of ‘Flash Bang’ non-lethal distraction devices,” stated EPD. “No shots were fired in the incident.”

“The EPD provided logistical support only to our federal partners during this operation.”

A suspect was taken into custody without incident on federal weapons charges.

Information on the arrest was not immediately available from the FBI.

