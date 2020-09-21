Police: Man arrested on I-80 after robbing Walmart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man suspected of stealing from Walmart ran onto Interstate 80 in an attempt to escape authorities Monday morning.

Robert Penunui Valles, 36, was arrested on one count of robbery, one count of resisting or obstructing an officer and one count of intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway.

In a statement, Elko police said officers were called to Walmart at about 11 a.m. on a report that a man had tried to leave the store with $115 worth of merchandise.

When confronted by a loss prevention agent, Valles allegedly shoved the employee and ran away.

Officers spotted the suspect walking on Mountain City Highway and attempted to stop him, when Valles ran onto I-80, crossing all four lanes of traffic.

He was apprehended on the freeway shoulder by police.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Valles has been arrested between 2014 and 2019 for trespassing, domestic battery, failure to appear for a misdemeanor crime and bench warrants.