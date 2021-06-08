Police: Man tries to sell cocaine to off-duty officer in downtown Elko

ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer must have been surprised when a man allegedly offered to sell him drugs on a downtown street.

The off-duty officer was approached in the 500 block of Commercial Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, June 3, by a 20-year-old who asked him “if he wanted to buy some cocaine,” according to police.

The officer flagged down a police car in the area and told the on-duty officer what happened.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was identified as Paedin Kody Smith of Spring Creek.

“During a subsequent investigation, Smith was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine, packaged for sales,” stated police.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Smith’s bail was listed at $15,000.

Love 1 Funny 13 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1