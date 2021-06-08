Police: Man tries to sell cocaine to off-duty officer in downtown Elko

ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer must have been surprised when a man allegedly offered to sell him drugs on a downtown street.
The off-duty officer was approached in the 500 block of Commercial Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, June 3, by a 20-year-old who asked him “if he wanted to buy some cocaine,” according to police.
The officer flagged down a police car in the area and told the on-duty officer what happened.
The man was identified as Paedin Kody Smith of Spring Creek.
“During a subsequent investigation, Smith was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine, packaged for sales,” stated police.
He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.
Smith’s bail was listed at $15,000.