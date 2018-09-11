ELKO – The number of potential suspects in an alleged kidnapping case is growing.
Law enforcement agencies responded Aug. 30 to a report that two women in their early 20s were abducted by two men in Elko and later released on Boyd-Kennedy Road in Spring Creek. A manhunt ensued in which a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper chased a black BMW through Spring Creek but then backed off for public safety reasons.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office later reported that three suspects had been identified but the case was being turned over to the Elko Police Department because the abduction took place in the city.
Now, Elko police say they are interviewing four suspects for potential charges in the case – three men and one woman.
Law enforcement agencies agreed that the public is not in danger.
“Apparently this was some sort of a dispu2te over money,” Lt. Mike Palhegyi of the Elko PD said Tuesday. The suspects and the victims “at least somewhat know each other.”
A man was arrested for a parole violation on the night of the incident along Pleasant Valley Road, but police are still trying to determine if he was involved.
Authorities also are still not sure if a wildfire that started in the area that night was related to the suspects, Palhegyi said. The fire burned up into the Ruby Mountains for several days.
The women told police they were abducted at gunpoint from a southside neighborhood. The BMW was found abandoned along Pleasant Valley Road.
Palhegyi said the suspects were armed.
“Apparently at some point they tossed their firearms out of the vehicle that was being pursued by highway patrol,” Palhegyi said.
Elko detectives later checked the route and, with help from residents in Spring Creek, recovered two firearms. One was a loaded shotgun and the other a concealable gun.
“Detectives are following up on the leads that they have and trying to piece this all together,” Palhegyi said, adding that no names of suspects would be released at this time.
