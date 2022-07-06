 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release photo of vehicle in Elko road-rage shooting

Police release photo of vehicle in Elko road-rage shooting

This vehicle was involved in a road-rage shooting around 11 p.m. June 28, according to police.

ELKO – Elko Police Department detectives have released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a June 28 road-rage shooting at 12th and Idaho streets.

Police are still working to identify the shooter. The incident between two vehicles occurred around 11 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is a white or light colored four-door sedan. The photo from a surveillance still was captured just before the shooting, according to EPD.

The suspect is described as a bald, white male adult with a stocky build and a beard. He fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the victim's vehicle multiple times. No one in the victim's vehicle was injured.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has information that may assist in identifying the suspect, can reach Detective Parvin at 775-777-7327.

