Police respond to report of 'active shooter' at Elko shopping mall
Police respond to report of 'active shooter' at Elko shopping mall

ELKO – It was a tense afternoon at Elko’s busiest shopping center, but no one was really in any danger.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the Elko Junction Shopping Center at about 1.40 p.m. on a report of a possible “active shooter.”

“A portion of the shopping center was shut down while EPD officers, Elko County Sheriff’s deputies, and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers searched for the suspect,” stated police. “Investigation revealed that the 9-1-1 call was apparently a prank.”

The source of the false emergency call is being investigated by the EPD.

“At this time the community is safe,” the department stated.

“The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that false reporting places not just officers but the general public in danger and is unlawful.”

