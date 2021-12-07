Police say robbery suspect arrested with heroin, meth

ELKO – A Battle Mountain man who is accused of two armed robberies in Elko on Sunday evening was carrying heroin, meth and prescription pills when he was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the officer who arrested him.

Clifford Dixon Jr., 33, was gambling at poker machines in a gas station food mart when he was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Hours earlier, police had released photos to the public and media of the armed suspect holding up a corner grocery store.

“Multiple people” recognized Dixon and contacted police.

A document filed in support of Dixon’s arrest said he admitted to the robberies, telling police he owed money for drugs.

The first robbery was at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store in the “tree streets” area of Elko. The suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery occurred about an hour later at a gas station on Idaho Street. The same suspect again produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled in what was described as a dark colored “beat up” passenger car.

Dixon was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of robbery enhanced with a deadly weapon and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, with bail listed at $215,000.

He was also booked on an August 27 criminal complaint for misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle.

That complaint accuses Dixon of taking his roommate’s vehicle and failing to return it.

