ELKO – An Elko man was found dead early Saturday morning at a northside park and police are searching for a homicide suspect.
Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot at Angel Park with a bloodied face. Police were called at about 12:20 a.m. and they secured the crime scene, interviewed the reporting party and requested detectives to investigate.
Detectives have not released the cause and manner of the man’s death.
“The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow-up on leads,” said a statement from the department.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Bureau at 775-777-7310.
The small park a few blocks from Mountain City Highway has been the site of unwanted activity in the quiet northside neighborhood for years.
Nighttime vehicle access to the park was blocked in 2016 after neighbors complained of noise and vandalism. City park officials said the neighbors who volunteered to latch the chain eventually moved on and access has been left open since then, but signs are posted stating that the park is closed after 9 p.m. during the summer months. That is three hours earlier than the city’s other parks “close.”
Rogers was arrested July 23 for charges including felony possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested in September on a felony warrant for coercion with force or threat of force, and taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. In February 2017 he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for one year served after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
This is the second homicide in Elko County this year.
In April, a man was fatally shot by a homeowner in Wells after deputies received a report of someone “yelling and screaming” outside a residence.
The Elko County District Attorney’s Office has not said whether any charges are being filed in the case.
RIP marcus
A man was murdered and elko daily puts his criminal history, wtf is wrong with you people
I searched his name, and found countless arrests as well as a 4 year prison sentence just 2 years ago. Sorry if he was a good person who got in a bad place at a bad time.....but the criminal history doesn't seem like a very good citizen.
He was a good, loving person. Good people make all sorts of bad decisions in life—I certainly made my share. Must have something to do with being an imperfect human being.
The hope has always been that every person I know struggling with addiction breaks free, and lives the good life.
RIP brother.
