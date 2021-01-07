Police seek info on missing Elko woman

ELKO – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a “missing/endangered” Elko woman who was last seen two days before Thanksgiving.

Sarah Nichole Cornett, 36, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 110-120 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a lily flower on her back and the word "Lily" tattooed on her upper right arm.

Cornett was last seen on Nov. 24 wearing a grey sweatshirt, brown leggings and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to notify law enforcement.

