Police seek info on missing Elko woman
Police seek info on missing Elko woman

Sarah Nichole Cornett

Elko police are circulating these two photos of Sarah Nichole Cornett, who has been missing since Nov. 14.

ELKO – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a “missing/endangered” Elko woman who was last seen two days before Thanksgiving.

Sarah Nichole Cornett, 36, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 110-120 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a lily flower on her back and the word "Lily" tattooed on her upper right arm.

Cornett was last seen on Nov. 24 wearing a grey sweatshirt, brown leggings and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to notify law enforcement.

