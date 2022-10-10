Police seek witnesses to injury

ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.

She appeared to be suffering from a head injury, but no other injuries were observed by officers. The victim was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and subsequently transferred to Salt Lake City with significant injuries to her head and spine.

Elko Police Department officers interviewed potential witnesses in the area, including a delivery driver who was close to where the victim was located. None of the people interviewed saw anything or could offer any information regarding how the victim was injured.

Officers searched for surveillance video from nearby businesses but were unable to locate video of the incident that led to the victim's injuries.

The investigation recently uncovered information indicating the victim may have been struck by a motor vehicle; possibly a white pickup truck.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything that could help the investigation to contact EPD detectives at 775- 777-7310 or lko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.