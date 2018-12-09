WEST WENDOVER – Police shot and killed a knife-wielding man Saturday on Wendover Boulevard following a brief car chase.
The officers had attempted to stop the driver of a small pickup at 12:42 p.m. but were led on a pursuit that ended in a minor crash at the West Side Chevron on Wendover Boulevard. The driver fled on foot north of the Chevron and was pursued by officers on foot.
“The driver produced a knife prior to being shot by one of the pursuing officers,” said a statement from the West Wendover Police Department. “Life saving efforts were rendered on scene. However, the driver died of his injuries.”
No officers were injured.
KSL television in Salt Lake City reported a video shot by a witness showed a bloody man appear to hold a knife to his own throat before raising it and walking toward officers. Five shots are then heard and the man falls to the ground.
He was later identified as James Robertson, 41, of Francis, Utah, according to KSL.
“The mental status, motives and actions of the driver leading up to this incident are part of the on-going investigation,” stated West Wendover police.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
