Police: Someone in Elko may be impersonating an officer

ELKO -- Elko police officers are investigating a report of someone possibly impersonating a police officer in the city.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a resident saw someone he described as a male subject with short, dark hair, wearing dark clothing who appeared to be detaining someone in the parking lot of the Opal Apartments on South 12th Street.

The man had an unmarked, black Ford Taurus or similar sedan equipped with red and blue lights in the grill, similar to an unmarked police car. He had two subjects detained and lying on the ground.

The on-duty EPD patrol sergeant learned of this incident and was aware that there were no unmarked EPD police vehicles deployed that morning.

The sergeant followed up with other law enforcement agencies in the Elko area as well as the Central Dispatch Center and determined that there was no legitimate law enforcement activity that occurred in that location at that time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310.