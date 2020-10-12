Police: Someone in Elko may be impersonating an officer

ELKO -- Elko police officers are investigating a report of someone possibly impersonating a police officer in the city.
At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a resident saw someone he described as a male subject with short, dark hair, wearing dark clothing who appeared to be detaining someone in the parking lot of the Opal Apartments on South 12th Street.
The man had an unmarked, black Ford Taurus or similar sedan equipped with red and blue lights in the grill, similar to an unmarked police car. He had two subjects detained and lying on the ground.
Support Local Journalism
The on-duty EPD patrol sergeant learned of this incident and was aware that there were no unmarked EPD police vehicles deployed that morning.
The sergeant followed up with other law enforcement agencies in the Elko area as well as the Central Dispatch Center and determined that there was no legitimate law enforcement activity that occurred in that location at that time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310.
“The EPD would like to remind everyone that if you are stopped by a police officer, they should be in possession of a badge and ID card issued by the agency they work for,” stated a release. “If you are stopped by an unmarked police vehicle or any police vehicle, it is OK to ask the officer to show you their credentials.”
City and county personnel are all dispatched through Central Dispatch, 775-777-7300, and they would normally be aware if an officer is on a traffic stop. The dispatch number for Tribal Police is 775-757-3624 and the Nevada Highway Patrol 775- 687-0400.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.