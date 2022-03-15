 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Suspicious man propositions student near Elko High School

  • 0
Police Log

ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100.

The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement.

School Resource Officers and the Elko Police Department began investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.

“At this time, law enforcement is unaware of the identity or intentions of this subject,” stated a release from EPD. “Police would like to identify him and contact him regarding this incident.”

The man was driving a light blue, older model square-bodied passenger car. He was described as a bald, clean shaven, heavy set white male between 30 and 40 years old. He was estimated to weigh 240 pounds, and was wearing a gray shirt and black sunglasses.

Anyone who witnesses a subject and vehicle matching this description is asked to notify law enforcement at 775-777-7300 or 911.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…

Divorces

Divorces

March 11Jose Luis Guzman and Ashley Nichole Guzman, married April 4, 2019

Watch Now: Related Video

New satellite LiDAR imaging reveals Arctic ice is melting at 'frightening rate'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News