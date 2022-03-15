Police: Suspicious man propositions student near Elko High School

ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100.

The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement.

School Resource Officers and the Elko Police Department began investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.

“At this time, law enforcement is unaware of the identity or intentions of this subject,” stated a release from EPD. “Police would like to identify him and contact him regarding this incident.”

The man was driving a light blue, older model square-bodied passenger car. He was described as a bald, clean shaven, heavy set white male between 30 and 40 years old. He was estimated to weigh 240 pounds, and was wearing a gray shirt and black sunglasses.

Anyone who witnesses a subject and vehicle matching this description is asked to notify law enforcement at 775-777-7300 or 911.

