Police: Thieves target firearms left in vehicles

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that storing firearms in your car or truck can be both problematic and risky.

Vehicle burglaries occur daily across America. Sadly, this crime occurs all too often in the City of Elko.

Vehicles are a prime target for criminals looking to steal property, often to be traded or sold to finance the purchase of illicit drugs.

Firearms are easy to sell or trade and the danger of firearms falling into the hands of criminals puts the public and law enforcement at risk.

Storing firearms in an unlocked vehicle is not just risky but irresponsible in that it makes it possible for a curious juvenile to access a potentially dangerous weapon.

For those who want to keep a firearm in your vehicle for personal protection, there are a variety of aftermarket lock boxes that can be installed in many vehicles, making theft of your valuable firearm much more difficult.

Storing any valuable property in an unlocked vehicle creates a target of opportunity for would-be thieves.