Police track down stolen vehicle

ELKO – Police tracked down a vehicle stolen from an automobile repair shop and arrested an Elko man for grand larceny.

An Elko Police Department officer was called to the downtown shop on Friday when the owner reported his and a customer’s vehicle had been stolen. Later that afternoon, the officer located the shop owner’s 2004 Lincoln parked behind an east-end motel. A man wearing a black leather jacket was seen walking away from it.

Jacob A. Braunschweig, 29, denied knowing where the keys were despite being seen driving the vehicle, but then admitted they were in his jacket, according to a police statement.

He told police he got the vehicle from another man, who was located and interviewed by police. The man had apparently helped Braunschweig jump-start his vehicle and remove it from a nearby lot.

Braunschweig was also charged with making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, after giving police a different first name. His bail was listed at $41,140.

