ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Talon Sky-Warrior Jones regarding a suspicious death investigation that began on the evening of Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Police released a photo of Jones on Thursday and they are asking for anyone who has information regarding his location to contact Detective Parvin at 775-777-7310, extension 7327.

No details on the incident have been released.

Past news reports have listed Jones as a resident of Fernley and Reno.