ELKO – Police are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and keep a close watch when warming them up in the morning.
In the past week, two victims have reported incidents in which idling vehicles were stolen while warming up and unattended.
Both vehicles were eventually recovered.
You have free articles remaining.
“Many people don't realize that it is actually illegal to leave a vehicle unattended and running in the State of Nevada,” stated the Elko Police Department.
Nevada Revised Statute484B.530 says, “The person driving or in charge of any motor vehicle, except a commercial vehicle loading or unloading goods shall not permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key.”
“As colder temperatures set in, please be aware of the aforementioned information,” stated police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I like how the article trys to turn the story on the victims saying it's illegal to leave a car running unattended, not their fault elko has a growing drug, crime problem that isnt addressed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.