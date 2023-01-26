Police update public on bridge shooting

ELKO – Police say they have identified the people involved in a Jan. 19 shooting on the 12th Street Bridge.

No one has been arrested but the Elko Police Department says all parties involved are cooperating with law enforcement and there is no known danger to the public.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were involved in a dispute that began at a business on North Fifth Street. When they got to the bridge one driver fired multiple rounds at the other.

Police were contacted when two gunshot wound victims arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital around 8:30 p.m., one of them with multiple wounds who had to be flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

“Both parties who were wounded in the incident are expected to recover from their injuries,” the EPD said Jan. 26.

“All parties and both vehicles involved in this incident have been identified,” police stated, and “both vehicles have been processed by EPD Detectives.”

Police haven't said if the parties involved were male or female, but they were all adults.

Once the investigation has been completed it will be forwarded to the Elko County District Attorney's Office for a charging decision.