Porter departing from bench

ELKO – Elko District Judge Nancy Porter will be leaving the bench on Nov. 16, according to an order filed with the Nevada Supreme Court.

A Memorandum of Temporary Assignment was filed Friday assigning “any and all matters in Department 1 from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, 2020” to Senior Judge William A. Maddox.

The order, signed by Justice Ron D. Parraguirre, states that Porter “is unavailable and no other Judge in the District is available.”

In a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press, Porter confirmed she assigned her remaining cases to Maddox to “prepare for my next chapter.”

“For the last nine years, I have been utterly committed to this job and to serving the people of Elko County,” she wrote. "Serving Elko County has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Porter was defeated by Public Defender Kriston Hill in the General Election on Tuesday.

Referring to her run for retention on the bench, Porter stated “I am so proud of our campaign and what we achieved – especially our commitment to remaining independent from the political forces that influence this community."

“Good luck to Kriston Hill in serving the people of Elko in Department 1,” she concluded.