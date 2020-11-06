Porter departing from bench

ELKO – Elko District Judge Nancy Porter will be leaving the bench on Nov. 16, according to an order filed with the Nevada Supreme Court.
A Memorandum of Temporary Assignment was filed Friday assigning “any and all matters in Department 1 from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, 2020” to Senior Judge William A. Maddox.
The order, signed by Justice Ron D. Parraguirre, states that Porter “is unavailable and no other Judge in the District is available.”
In a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press, Porter confirmed she assigned her remaining cases to Maddox to “prepare for my next chapter.”
“For the last nine years, I have been utterly committed to this job and to serving the people of Elko County,” she wrote. "Serving Elko County has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life."
Porter was defeated by Public Defender Kriston Hill in the General Election on Tuesday.
Referring to her run for retention on the bench, Porter stated “I am so proud of our campaign and what we achieved – especially our commitment to remaining independent from the political forces that influence this community."
“Good luck to Kriston Hill in serving the people of Elko in Department 1,” she concluded.
Maddox began his career in 1980, serving as a district attorney for five years before being appointed chief federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for Nevada. He was appointed district judge in Nevada's First Judicial Court in 2000, according to the Carson City website.
Porter became the first woman to serve as district judge in Elko County, appointed to the Department 1 bench in 2011 by then-Governor Brian Sandoval to fill out the term of retiring Judge Michael Memeo. She ran unopposed in 2012 and was reelected to a six-year term in 2014.
An Elko native, Porter was licensed in Nevada and Oregon, working in private practice in the areas of criminal law, family law, civil litigation, wills and probate.
As district judge, Porter oversaw the guardianship and probate matters, and presided over the DUI diversion court. She served on numerous committees, oversaw the National Adoption Day, and created the Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly.
