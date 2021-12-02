Primeaux appointed Carlin justice of the peace

ELKO – Delores “Dee” Burton-Primeaux, who has worked for the Carlin justice and municipal courts since October 2006, will be the new Carlin justice of the peace to replace retiring judge Teri Feasel – at least until the November 2022 election.

Elko County Commissioners appointed Burton-Primeaux to the post on Dec. 1 after hearing presentations from her and the other candidate for the position, Brandy Holbrook. The vote was 4 to 1 for Burton-Primeaux, with Chairman Jon Karr casting a nay vote.

“I bring to you 15 years of court experience,” Burton-Primeaux told commissioners.

She is a clerk in the justice court, and said in her application that her “work experiences have allowed me to strengthen my abilities to perform the duties of justice of the peace efficiently, professionally and knowledgeably.”

Burton-Primeaux told commissioners she performs the duties of court administrator, files and processes all court-related documents, handles court finances and works closely with the district attorney, public defender and sheriff’s offices, the Elko County Jail, attorneys and agencies.

She also said she is prepared to implement new laws applicable to courts. Those changes include laws passed by the Nevada Legislature that now require bail hearings within 48 hours of arrest and require justices to release suspects on their own recognizance if they are not a danger to the public.

Holbrook has been with the state Division of Child and Family Services since 2003 and currently is the social service manager for four rural Nevada counties with oversight of two district offices. She said her job has entailed working with court systems and law enforcement.

She said she has long been involved with the Carlin community, even serving as president of the Carlin Economic Development Board when she was only 20 years old. Holbrook also was a fire and ambulance volunteer before deciding to further her education to become a licensed social worker.

Feasel, who retires Jan. 2 after 14 years on the bench, said when she announced her retirement in October that she would recommend Burton-Primeaux as her replacement, and her letter of recommendation was among those commissioners received.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the commissioners had a difficult decision to make, and he appreciated all the letters of recommendation for both candidates. He also said that by naming a justice of the peace now, they are creating an incumbent for the next election.

Burton-Primeaux will need to file for election rather than fill out her predecessor’s full term. Feasel is in the middle of a six-year term.

Andreozzi said Burton-Primeaux would bring continuity to the job, which provides “a lot of benefits,” but he said Holbrook is a fourth generation Carlin resident, so “there are two great choices for us.”

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he was a neighbor to Holbrook and had known both candidates a long time, so “whoever this commission decides to appoint, Carlin’s the winner.”

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he was “personally more impressed” with Burton-Primeaux’s presentation and would nominate her for the position.

Justices of the peace in Elko County do not have to be lawyers, but Feasel said in an earlier interview that they are required to obtain continual education credits, and they are required upon election to attend a two-weeks ethics course.

