ELKO – A California man who attempted to steal a cart full of merchandise from Home Depot has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher R. Prado, 43, of Fairfield pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the August incident. He was sentenced this week by District Judge Mason Simons to 19-48 months in prison, with credit for eight days served in jail.

According to court records, an off-duty Elko Police Department officer thwarted the theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise when he called in a “theft in progress” on Aug. 13 after spotting a man leaving the store without paying.

Prado fled to an adjacent apartment complex but was tracked by the officer and arrested by on-duty officers. A cart full of mostly power tools was taken back into the store.

He was originally booked on charges burglary as well as grand larceny because he told police he had entered the store with the intent to steal merchandise.