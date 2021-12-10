Prison sentence for lewdness with child

ELKO – A former Elko resident has been sentenced to up to six years in prison after being accused of sexual activity with a child younger than 16.
Kevin J. Mentaberry, 43, was originally charged with sexual assault on a child but pleaded guilty to the alternate count of lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old.
He was sentenced Nov. 2 by District Judge Al Kacin to 28 to 72 months in prison, lifetime supervision, and was ordered to pay $1,470 restitution.
In a June 2018 criminal complaint, Mentaberry was accused of inappropriately touching an underage female in his home on New Year’s Eve, while intoxicated.
He was listed as a Boise resident at the time of sentencing.
