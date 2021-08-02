Probation for Osino man in cockfighting bust

ELKO – An Osino man received probation for 20 charges of cockfighting related to a drug bust two years ago.
Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 45, was given a suspended sentence of 26 to 96 months in prison on July 9 by Judge Al Kacin, five months after a jury convicted him of felony animal abuse charges but was unable to reach a verdict on subsequent drug charges.
He was found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, a category “D” felony, and 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal, a category “E” felony.
In the state of Nevada, category “E” felonies are required to be sentenced to probation.
The jury could not reach a verdict on two felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance, following a three-week trial in January.
After the verdict, Elko County Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said he would retry Ruiz on the drug charges.
Ruiz’s co-defendant, Hector Hugo Ramirez De La Torre, was found guilty of four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, a category “A” felony, and firearms possession by a prohibited person in addition to the cockfighting charges, and was sentenced on April 14 to a maximum of 29 years in prison.
Ramirez De La Torre also received a suspended sentence of one year for 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal, but was sentenced to 18 to 48 months for 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal to be served concurrently with the drug and firearms charges.
At his sentencing, Ramirez De La Torre said he would appeal his conviction.
Ruiz’s sentencing is the third for three men arrested on March 19, 2019, raid at an Osino residence. Eduardo Ruiz was sentenced by Kacin in December 2019 to 6-18 years in prison on similar charges.
The Elko Combined Narcotics Taskforce confiscated 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $13,000 in U.S. currency and eight firearms. They also found more than 500 chickens at the Kale Drive property.
More than half of the livestock were reportedly in poor condition due to abuse or cruel treatment, according law enforcement, and eventually euthanized by a veterinarian.