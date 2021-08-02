Probation for Osino man in cockfighting bust

ELKO – An Osino man received probation for 20 charges of cockfighting related to a drug bust two years ago.

Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 45, was given a suspended sentence of 26 to 96 months in prison on July 9 by Judge Al Kacin, five months after a jury convicted him of felony animal abuse charges but was unable to reach a verdict on subsequent drug charges.

He was found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, a category “D” felony, and 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal, a category “E” felony.

In the state of Nevada, category “E” felonies are required to be sentenced to probation.

The jury could not reach a verdict on two felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance, following a three-week trial in January.

After the verdict, Elko County Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said he would retry Ruiz on the drug charges.