Public defender now qualified to handle death penalty cases

ELKO – Elko has a newly qualified public defender to handle death penalty cases, which have in the past been contracted to private attorney Gary Woodbury.

Public Defender Matthew Pennell recently met the requirements of Nevada Supreme Court Rule 205. He is an Elko High School graduate who joined the public defender’s office in 2014 after earning his law degree from the University of Wyoming.

“I can now handle death penalty cases as primary counsel rather than just assisting counsel for both trials and appeals,” said Pennell, who assisted Woodbury with the recent murder case involving Justin Mullis and an earlier potential death penalty case involving Bryce Dickey.

Mullis ended up being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and Dickey was sentenced to 70 years, after intent to seek the death penalty was rescinded prior to trial.

After Pennell earned his qualification, Woodbury announced he was withdrawing from the Mullis case. Pennell will also likely handle any future cases.

“If a person is indigent, then my office is appointed on any case unless there is a conflict of interest as described in the Nevada Rules of Professional Conduct,” he said. “That means that most likely any person charged with the death penalty will be represented by me as primary counsel and one of my staff attorneys as assisting counsel.”

Gary Woodbury Attorney Gary Woodbury presents closing arguments during an October 2020 murder trial.

Woodbury’s history with the death penalty goes back more than 40 years. According to Elko Daily files, he represented a 17-year-old boy in 1980 when District Attorney Thomas Stringfield declared his intent to seek capital punishment.

As in the Dickey and Mullis cases, Lloyd D. Kaufman was accused of slaying a young girl. Police said 14-year-old Elko High School student Kim Simpson was raped and murdered after Kaufman offered her a ride to her home on Bullion Road but continued driving to a remote spot with her.

Kaufman was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 but granted parole on the murder charge in 2018. However, he had also been sentenced to a consecutive 16 years for escape after beating an Elko County Jail deputy in the head with a pipe. He was able to flee the old jail in downtown Elko on the day he was sentenced in 1981, but was captured that night after he stole a car and got stuck in a snow drift along Lower Lamoille Road.

Kaufman this week became eligible for parole on the escape charge.

Woodbury went on to become Elko County’s district attorney, and successfully prosecuted another murder defendant who did receive the death penalty. Kelly Rhyne was accused of kicking a man to death and stuffing his body in a trash bin outside a downtown bar in 1998.

The Nevada Supreme Court upheld Rhyne’s appeal in 2002, but he was granted a new trial in 2010 due to ineffective defense counsel. He was then convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole next year.

Woodbury vowed that Rhyne would be the last death penalty case he would ever try because of the high cost to the county. He retired as district attorney in 2010 but returned to his earlier career as a defense attorney.

Aside from Pennell, Woodbury remains the only Elko County attorney qualified to serve death-penalty defendants.

Pennell hopes it’s a situation that doesn’t come up again anytime soon.

“For the good of our community, ideally, I hope to never have to use my qualification,” he told the Elko Daily this week. “But realistically, if we have another case of this type, the Elko County taxpayers will save approximately $30,000 per year per death penalty case now that my office can handle them entirely.”

Such cases often last three to four years or longer, he noted.