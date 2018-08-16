ELKO — The skeletal remains of an Elko man who went missing four years ago have been found, and homicide is suspected.
Jose Antonio Gomez was 38 when he was reported missing from the south side of town on Aug. 5, 2014.
Remains were found July 15 in an unincorporated part of the county not far from town, and DNA testing has confirmed the identity as Gomez, according to Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
Gomez was reportedly last seen on the morning of Aug. 4. He had been helping his girlfriend, Latisha Perez, to move the night before. The couple spoke that evening and planned to meet again Monday after work but he never showed up.
Police at the time of his disappearance reported his vehicle was not missing and there were no signs of foul play. They followed a number of leads but were unable to locate him.
The missing persons case is now being handled as a homicide, with the cooperation of state and federal agencies.
Palhegyi asked anyone with information to contact Cpl. Bryan Drake at the Elko Police Department, 777-7310.
