Remains of Osino man identified

ELKO – A missing Osino man’s remains belonging to Doug Hegge who disappeared in 2019 was identified by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It comes nine months after remains found in the Adobe Range were identified belonging to Elizabeth “Beth” Agee-Morrison.

"After a subject located a possible human bone in a rural area of Elko County the bone was sent to Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification,” stated a press release from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. “It was confirmed the bone was from the missing Elko man Douglas Benjamin Hegge.”

Hegge and Agee-Morrison were reported missing a day apart in September of 2019.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the disappearance of Doug Hegge and Beth Agee-Morrison who were reported missing at approximately the same time and were reported to have been together,” the office stated.

At the time of their disappearance, relatives stated their Osino residence had been cleaned out.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the disappearances of Doug Hegge or Beth Agee-Morrison to report the information to investigators via the tip line at 775-748-1684.

