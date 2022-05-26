 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Repeat offender gets prison time

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on felony charges eight times over the past two years has been sentenced to prison.

Serafin Perez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to obtain or possess a credit card or debit card without the owner’s consent and one count of attempted possession of a document or personal identifying information to establish a false status or identity. He was sentenced May 11 by District Judge Al Kacin to 16 to 40 months in prison.

Perez was given a suspended sentence in December on a felony drug charge, and was arrested again in January for possession of a stolen vehicle after police pulled him over on Idaho Street.

Besides being arrested on felony drug charges in both March and September of last year, Perez was also booked in October on a charge of felony battery by a prisoner, according to Elko County Jail records.

He was also arrested in April 2021 on a misdemeanor theft charge and for resisting an officer.

People are also reading…

Perez was listed as a resident of Phoenix when he was arrested Jan. 15, 2020, in Carlin on a felony charge of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and resisting a public officer. He was also arrested in October 2020 for failure to appear in court on the charges.

Perez pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021, to the credit card charges and was given a suspended sentence by Kacin and placed on probation for two years.

Serafin Perez

Perez
0 Comments
0
5
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

May 13John McClary and Dawn McClary, married Nov. 18, 2000

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers develop the world's smallest remote controlled robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News