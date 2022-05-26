Repeat offender gets prison time

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on felony charges eight times over the past two years has been sentenced to prison.

Serafin Perez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to obtain or possess a credit card or debit card without the owner’s consent and one count of attempted possession of a document or personal identifying information to establish a false status or identity. He was sentenced May 11 by District Judge Al Kacin to 16 to 40 months in prison.

Perez was given a suspended sentence in December on a felony drug charge, and was arrested again in January for possession of a stolen vehicle after police pulled him over on Idaho Street.

Besides being arrested on felony drug charges in both March and September of last year, Perez was also booked in October on a charge of felony battery by a prisoner, according to Elko County Jail records.

He was also arrested in April 2021 on a misdemeanor theft charge and for resisting an officer.

Perez was listed as a resident of Phoenix when he was arrested Jan. 15, 2020, in Carlin on a felony charge of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and resisting a public officer. He was also arrested in October 2020 for failure to appear in court on the charges.

Perez pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021, to the credit card charges and was given a suspended sentence by Kacin and placed on probation for two years.

