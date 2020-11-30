 Skip to main content
Reward offered in search for murder weapon
Reward offered in search for murder weapon

9mm pistol

A reward is being offered for the recovery of a 9mm pistol with "money grips" that was used in the slaying of a 16-year-old Elko girl on Nov. 1.

ELKO – Police are still searching for the firearm used in the Nov. 1 slaying of 16-year-old Kylee Leniz, and her family has offered a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery.

Elko Police Department released a flier with photos of the pistol. The 9mm Hi-Point has distinctive “money grips.”

According to police, a suspect later identified as Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca walked up to the drive-through window at the Idaho Street McDonald’s at around 9:40 p.m. and fired one shot at Leniz as she approached the window from the inside.

The suspect was carrying a duffle bag that was later located behind Best Western Inn.

Mullis was arrested the following day and charged Nov. 4 by District Attorney Tyler Ingram with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony.

He is being held in Elko County Jail without bail. Ingram has said he intends to seek the death penalty.

Anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the weapon is asked to contact detective Cassie Wyllie at the Elko police station, 775-777-7310, or email cwyllie@elkocitynv.gov. You can remain anonymous.

