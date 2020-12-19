Rewrite: News from past issues

December 17, 1920: A notice from the city council is asking all vehicles to refrain from using the Steninger hill during the coasting season. This hill is the only one in town suitable for the kid to use for coasting, and there is not the least doubt in the world but the owners of all vehicles will heed the request of the city dads and use the road on Fifth street. We were all kids once on a time, and we have only to recall how we enjoyed coasting, and what we thought of the man who drove over our coasting grounds and it is up to us to see that they have the opportunity of getting the most out of their childhood days. As the sleds shoot down the hill, the momentum is great enough to carry them around the corner of Fifth street, and drivers should be very careful in passing this intersection street.