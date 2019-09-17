ELKO – Two men accused of beating and robbing a man in downtown Elko over Labor Day weekend will not be facing robbery charges.
Robbery and petit larceny charges against Kyle Ray Dack, 20, and Christiphor David Key, 21, were dismissed Monday by the Elko County District Attorney’s office.
“[T]he complaining witness provided us with additional information that undermines the robbery charge,” said District Attorney Tyler Ingram.
Dack and Key were arrested Sept. 1 after a man bleeding from the head was spotted by an Elko Police officer in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.
The victim told officers he had left a bar earlier with Dack and Key, and then had an argument with them before being struck unconscious.
He stated the pair took his wallet, cellphone and glasses and fled the scene. Dack and Key were arrested a day later at a residence on the south side of Elko.
The robbery and petit larceny charges against Dack were officially dropped by the DA’s office and Key will now face a misdemeanor battery charge, with the robbery and petit larceny charges also dropped, Ingram said.
