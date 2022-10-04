Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80

ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them.

One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.

A Nevada State Police trooper was called to the scene eight miles east of Oasis at about noon Monday and was able to locate a vehicle that the two pedestrians had hitched a ride with, according to court records. A man matching the description of the rock thrower was identified as Enrique Hernandez-Castillo, 21.

The two men had been walking west along the westbound lanes when the incidents occurred.

Damage to one of the tractor-trailers was estimated at about $1,000, and the other around $500.

Hernandez-Castillo was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of throwing a substance at a vehicle causing damage; battery; pedestrian failure to travel on left side of road; and two counts of destroying the property of another.

His booking information did not include a home address. Bail was listed at $21,350.