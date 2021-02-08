 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryndon man charged with assault with a deadly weapon
0 comments

Ryndon man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Ryndon resident was arrested Saturday on a warrant after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man and threatening to shoot him on Jan. 3.

A deputy was called to a residence where Garrett D. Albertson, 23, had allegedly threatened to kill his female roommate’s dogs and horses.

A witness said he and the roommate were heading toward the horses when Albertson “came back outside with a shotgun, racked a round in the chamber, and threatened to kill” him.

The roommate stepped between them, at which point Albertson allegedly backhanded her in the face and another woman took his gun.

Bail on the assault charge was listed at $20,000. In a separate complaint, Albertson was charged with battery and his bail was listed at $1,140.

This week’s felony arrests:

Garrett Albertson

Albertson
0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News