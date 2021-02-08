Ryndon man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

ELKO – A Ryndon resident was arrested Saturday on a warrant after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man and threatening to shoot him on Jan. 3.

A deputy was called to a residence where Garrett D. Albertson, 23, had allegedly threatened to kill his female roommate’s dogs and horses.

A witness said he and the roommate were heading toward the horses when Albertson “came back outside with a shotgun, racked a round in the chamber, and threatened to kill” him.

The roommate stepped between them, at which point Albertson allegedly backhanded her in the face and another woman took his gun.

Bail on the assault charge was listed at $20,000. In a separate complaint, Albertson was charged with battery and his bail was listed at $1,140.

